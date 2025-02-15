type here...
VIDEO: Popular pastor caught in bed with a married woman inside the hotel room

By Armani Brooklyn
A Nigerian pastor was caught in a hotel room with a married woman on Valentine’s eve.

A video from the incident that has surfaced on social media captures the moment the pastor was caught red-handed in the act.

Following the disgrace and humiliation, the pastor immediately went on his knees to beg for forgiveness and seek mercy but the husband of the married woman refused and proceeded to land heavy slaps on his face.

Amidst all these, the married woman was also on her knees begging for forgiveness from her husband.

