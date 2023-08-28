VIDEO: Popular TikToker, The Buba Girl Atopa video leaked, Trending

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

TikTok, the video sharing social media app has had it’s good and bad effects on its users and the current trending video will leave your tongues wagging.

A Tiktok star who goes by the name ‘The Buba Girl’ has been found in hot soup as she mistakenly sent her ‘atopa’ video to someone on her list.

According to sources, the recipient didn’t waste time in a slap spreading it. The Buba Girl is said to be the crush of many guys due to her beauty and dancing prowess on the app.

Many times ladies have been warned to desist from the act of recording themselves when playing bedroom games.

We hope this will serve as a lesson.

Watch the video below

