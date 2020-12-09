type here...
Video of Prophet Badu Kobi prophesying that Mahama would win 2020 elections
Video of Prophet Badu Kobi prophesying that Mahama would win 2020 elections

By Mr. Tabernacle
Ghpage have in our a video of Prophet Badu Kobi prophesying that Mahama would win 2020 elections.

With barely a week to the December 7th elections, Prophet Badu Kobi announced his final prophecy on who would emerge as winner of the elections.

According to him, John Mahama would win the elections in the first round with him not getting not less than 52.3%.

He said: “…The votes for 2020 elections in Ghana are for John Mahama. It is 52.3 per cent or more for John Mahama and I am saying it well for the bloggers to hear it.”

Well, after the declaration, it turned out otherwise. Nana Addo has emerged the winner. He polled 6,730,413 of the votes cast, representing 51.59%, whiles Mahama 6,214,889 which represents 47.36% of the total ballots cast.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Source:GHPAGE

