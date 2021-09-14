type here...
Entertainment

It can never happen – Old video of Rev Owusu Bempah bragging that Police can’t arrest him pops up

By Kweku Derrick
Owusu Bempah
An old video of popular Ghanaian preacher, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, strongly boasting about how his influence can buy him out of trouble with the Ghana Police Service has surfaced following his arrest on Sunday.

The video going viral on social media captures the embattled Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International bragging during a chat with his pastors and a group of young men.

But months later, Rev. Bempah, who always boasts of being friends with the President of Ghana, is facing the full rigours of the law for threatening to kill converted fetish priestess Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

Watch the video below

Apparently, his friends in higher offices in the corridors of power could not bargain for his freedom as he spent the night in cells on Sunday and was subsequently arraigned for court on Monday, September 13, 2021.

SEE ALSO: Police fired guns and manhandled our junior pastor first – Rev Owusu Bempah’s church issues statement

Reverend Owusu Bempah and four others were arrested for the circulation of multiple videos containing threats, and the brandishing of a weapon, and the assault of some police personnel.

They were charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace, the threat of death, and assault of office public officers.

The pastor and his proteges were remanded into police custody by an Accra Circuit Court to reappear on Monday, September 20, 2021.

Source:GHPage

