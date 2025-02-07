VIDEO: Rich hotelier confesses to drilling the backside of a 16-year-old boy

A hotelier and CEO of Leuven Empire Hotel and Suites, Ejigbo, Lagos, simply identified as Macdonald, has been arrested and paraded by the Zone 2 Police Command for allegedly sodomising a 16-year-old secondary school boy.

The suspect denied using the boy for rituals but admitted to having sex with him twice.

According to the boy’s father, Edozie Christian, a spare parts dealer at Ladipo market, the suspect lured his son and four other teenagers to his hotel, where he sodomised them and warned them that they would die if they revealed the incident to anyone.

The boy’s father reported the incident to the police, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Speaking after being arrested in a video shared by TVC News on Thursday, the hotelier swore that he did not use the boy for rituals, but he had sex with him twice.

He said, “I swear with my life, that it is only sex that I had with him (Chiagoziem), that I never used him for any ritual. I swear in the name of my late parents that are in the grave, I swear with my children that I never did anything ritual it was just sex.”

