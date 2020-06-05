- Advertisement -

Ghanaians woke up to the sad news yesterday about the sudden death of one of Despite Media’s vibrant and prolific staff Kwadwo Annor Wiafe aka” Favourite Mc’s Mc”.

His death, in fact, has come as a big blow to all, most especially to his family and the company he was working for radio and TV host.

Wiafe’s unfortunate passing crushed his colleagues at Despite Media and some top celebrities who knew him when he was alive as they took to social media with many messages of sorrow to wish him farewell.

Today, the Management & Staff Of Despite Media paid a visit to the family of the late media bigger figure, Kwadwo Annor Wiafe at his family’s residence.

In attendance were; Fadda Dickon, Managing Director; Kennedy Osei, General Manager; Roger Quartey, Director of Operation; Abeiku Santana, Nana Ama McBrown and other top names of the feat.

It was indeed a very sorrowful moment. Tears and wailings were the order of the day.

See some photos and video from the family house of the late Kwadwo Wiafe;

Kwadwo Wiafe Annor, a hardworking on-air presenter, sales manager, and an excellent events MC died at the age of 33 at Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra after a short illness. RIP.

He will be buried on Saturday, July 4 , 2020.