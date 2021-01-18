type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Video of Sakawa boys performing money rituals in a river
Lifestyle

Video of Sakawa boys performing money rituals in a river

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
sakawa boys rituals river
sakawa boys rituals river
- Advertisement -

The reality that not all riches are legit has been confirmed in a new video on social media which shows some men performing money rituals in a river.

In the video which is currently making waves on social media, about 20 men are seen unclothed and taking a cold bath in the river.

Standing behind them was a ritualist speaking in an unknown language and spraying wads of money on them while they hand scooped the water onto their bodies.

These gentlemen, supposedly in search of wealth, were initiated into the process by a ritualist in an all white smock.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The guys could be heard responding as the ritualist made various pronouncements. Through the whole period, they never stopped bathing.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, January 18, 2021
Accra
light rain
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
89 %
1.9mph
20 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News