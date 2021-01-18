- Advertisement -

The reality that not all riches are legit has been confirmed in a new video on social media which shows some men performing money rituals in a river.

In the video which is currently making waves on social media, about 20 men are seen unclothed and taking a cold bath in the river.

Standing behind them was a ritualist speaking in an unknown language and spraying wads of money on them while they hand scooped the water onto their bodies.

These gentlemen, supposedly in search of wealth, were initiated into the process by a ritualist in an all white smock.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Video of Sakawa boys performing money rituals in a river pic.twitter.com/QsIrAN77dQ — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) January 18, 2021

The guys could be heard responding as the ritualist made various pronouncements. Through the whole period, they never stopped bathing.