Video of Shatta Bandle destroying Ayittey Powers in boxing bout

A new hilarious video shows Shatta Bandle whooping Ayittey Powers’ behind in a boxing bout.

In what looked like a staged bout, the diminutive social media sensation and the professional boxer went head to head.

The video shared on Shatta Bandle’s Instagram page shows him knocking Ayittey to the ground after landing a number of punches.

As Ayittey goes to the ground, comedian DKB is seen entering the boxing ring and trying to revive Ayittey as he supposedly passes out upon knockout.

On the other side of the ring was another comedian who goes by the name Ajeezay as he was seen cheering as Ayittey went to the ground.

Another interesting figure spotted in the video is the embattled Dr. UN as he was in the thick of affairs refereeing the fight.

The video could easily pass for a scene in a music video or for a commercial with quite a number of famous faces making appearances.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Shatta Bandle knocks Ayittey Powers out in boxing bout pic.twitter.com/RfL8YFvwUJ — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Kwame Fordjour named Dr. UN after his fake UN award scheme was arrested at the premises of Kumasi based Hello FM by police dressed in plain clothes.

Fourdjour had earlier been arrested by the police and sent to the court at Asokore Mampong for fraud.

He was later granted bail after his parents reportedly signed surety for him.

However, further reports have it that he absconded and his parents were arrested and asked to produce him.

Under the pretense of being a diplomat and a representative of the United Nations, Kwame Fordjour orchestrated a scam on a magnitude that may have never been experienced in Ghana.

He scammed over 20 Ghanaian celebrities giving them plaques and citations in a fake United Nations and the late Kofi Annan collaborative event.