The love and strong cohesive bond we all prayed and yearned for between two of Ghana’s all-time biggest dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy is showing very fast.

After the heat between the two acts was resolved behind close doors, they have put aside their differences to meet up and have fun together. Wonderful!

Not long ago, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy met at 4syte mansion to have some cool time together. It was a very pleasant scene to see both all brightened up with smiles.

A recent video sighted and fast in circulation captures the two, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy having the wildest fun on the streets.

In the video, both parties were hailing and praising each other whilst taking a snap signifying they are happy to see each other probably after some months of busy schedules.

WATCH THE HEARTWARMING MOMENT SHATTA WALE MET STONEBWOY ON THE STREETS;

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy link up on the streets of Accra. The bond ? Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy link up on the streets of Accra. The bond ? Posted by Ghpage News on Monday, July 20, 2020

Shatta Wale appeared to be driving a Benz and Stonebwoy also with a classy ride choice.

Since the video hit the online, many just can’t get enough of it as they keep sharing it on other social media platforms.