Video shows 89-year-old grandmother suffering from dementia being maltreated by four Nigerian caretakers

Harrowing footage has revealed how an 89-year-old grandmother suffering from dementia was abused by four Nigerian carers after her family became suspicious of bruises on her body and hid a secret camera in her bedroom.

According to Mail Online, sisters Danielle and Rebecca Hinsley captured footage that ‘broke our hearts’ after becoming concerned when their grandmother Beryl Wall’s behaviour changed and she was left with injuries to her body.

The pair complained to staff at the Wolverhampton care home in February 2020 but were left dissatisfied with the response and decided to look into the matters by themselves.

Ms. Wall’s granddaughters then put a Wi-Fi camera on a photo frame in her grandmother’s bedroom in a bid to see what was happening to Mrs Wall, who could not speak at the time.

Mrs Wall had been suffering from dementia since 2015 and was 89 at the time of the abuse.

Sadly, the beloved grandmother-of-six, great-grandmother of 12, and the great-great grandmother-of-one passed away on October 6 last year, aged 92 shortly after her abusers were found guilty.

The heartbreaking footage captured over four days, appeared to show the workers making fun of the pensioner, pushing her, aggressively holding her legs in the air, and pinching her.

In another clip, one of them can be seen forcibly grabbing and mocking Mrs Wall before hitting her over the head with a pillow.

Danielle, 36, and Rebecca, 39, took their evidence to the care home managers, the Care Quality Commission, and West Midlands Police.

Carers Ame Tunkara, 33, Morounranti Adefila, 43, Danny Ohen, 39, and Bridget Aideyan, 49, were later charged with ill-treatment and willful neglect.

They were found guilty and jailed for a total of 18 months at Wolverhampton Crown Court at the end of last year.

