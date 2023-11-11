type here...
Video shows Raphael Dwamena's final moments when he collapsed on the pitch and died – WATCH
Sports

Video shows Raphael Dwamena’s final moments when he collapsed on the pitch and died – WATCH

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A video has surfaced online of Raphael Dwamena’s final moments as he tragically collapsed and died during a league game for his club in Albania.

The Ghanaian international passed away at the age of 28 while featuring in a game between FK Egnatia and Partizani on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The referee immediately stopped the match and rushed together with almost all the players to attend to him whiles the medical teams on the field followed with speed.

However, Doctors were unable to resuscitate and pronounced him Dead. The 28-year-old Ghanaian had scored nine goals in the current edition.

Despite being a promising striker, who enjoyed a hugely productive stint in the Austrian topflight in the 2016/17 season, Dwamena’s career was often held back by his heart condition.

There were calls for Dwamena to retire from football due to his recurring heart condition but the striker often insisted he was keen on playing as long as he was medically fit to do so.

Watch the video below

