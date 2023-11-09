type here...
‘How can you copy?’ – Video shows reverend fathers writing examination; sitting arrangement shocks many

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A video posted on TikTok, has left online mongers astonished as the seating arrangement in an examination hall designated for reverend fathers can’t be comprehended.

The brief clip l showed seats strategically positioned at a considerable distance from each other, creating a layout that l eliminates any possibility of communication among the priests during the examination.

Funny enough, there is a copy of the Holy Bible on each seat, prompting netizens to wonder why it is there.

Others suggested it to mean that the Holy Bible on each seat, cheating is just not possible.

In his words;

 Even with the Bible, you cannot write anything unless you know it because it is not just Bible quotation.”

