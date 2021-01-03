Video of the side-splitting moment Patapaa picked monies thrown at him at his wedding reception

type here...
By Mr. Tabernacle
Justice Amoah aka Patapaa has finally tied the knot yesterday (2nd January 2021) with his German girlfriend Miller real name Neslihan Esen in a beautiful traditional ceremony followed by a classy all-white wedding.

From sharing a passionate kiss with his wife at the wedding, the Swedru-based superstar took things a notch higher as he graced the dancefloor with his wife Liha Miller at their wedding reception.

He seized the moment to dance and grind the heavy backside of his wife to the awe of invitees. Not only did he dance, as he’s known for sparking controversy, he never disappointed.

‘One Corner’ hitmaker whiles on stage about performing his first dance with his newly wedded German lady at their white wedding reception picked monies thrown at him.

The ceremony held at Swedru, in the Central Region of Ghana saw a good number of persons in attendance. Friends, family and loved ones of the music star graced the occasion in style.

Just when the new bride and groom were dancing, some family and friends came to show love by spraying money on them.

To the surprise of all the guests at the wedding, Patapaa ‘without care of been videoed’ hurriedly picked up the notes on the floor, tucked them in his pocket before he resumed his dance with his wife.

Congratulations Patapaa!!!

Source:GHPAGE

