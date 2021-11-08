- Advertisement -

The internet has once again proven to be a place of no secrecy as it has exposed singer Sister Deborah despite her lucid effort to hide her new boyfriend from fans and potential snatchers.

The self-acclaimed African Mermaid – real name Deborah Vanessa Owusu-Bonsu – finally outdoored her new boyfriend on Snapchat after rumours went rife that she’s landed herself another man after she was dumped by rapper, Medikal.

In a new video sighted by GHPage.com on her snap chat, Sister Derby was seen kissing her boyfriend and cosying up with him at a beach in Matemwe, Zanzibar North, Tanzania.

She, however, decided to keep him anonymous by concealing his identity with a sticker to prevent him from getting snatched up by other ladies after her previous experience where her ex-boyfriend was taken from her by actress Fella Makafui.

“Once bitten, twice shy” – right?

Well, less than 24 hours after the video of Sister Deborah and her beau surfaced online, social media users have dug deep to find the man behind the sticker.

A separate video has emerged showing the full face of the lover boy chopping Sister Derby after suffering a shocking heartbreak from her ex.

In the video in our possession, the unidentified egotistic man is seen admiring himself excessively as he was self-absorbed in his looks and how his “beard is bonding with his necklace.”

See the video below.

It appears Sister Derby has learned her greatest lesson especially after losing her rapper boyfriend Medikal to actress Fella Makafui in the most dramatic fashion.

This time she will be careful about her social media activities to prevent a similar incident from occurring.