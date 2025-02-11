(VIDEO) “Sometimes…” – Counsellor Charllote Oduro speaks as her hubby publicly divorces her

Apostle Solomon Oduro, the leader of Solomon Oduro Ministries, has officially announced the dissolution of his marriage to renowned counsellor Rev. Charlotte Oduro.

The announcement was made through a formal press statement released on February 10, 2025.

According to the statement, the decision to part ways was reached after “much prayer, discussion, and careful consideration.”

The statement also revealed that the couple had been separated for the past three years and formally dissolved their marriage through traditional means in the latter part of 2024.

Portions of the statement also revealed that all efforts to reconcile and make their marriage work proved futile based on their differences which eventually necessitated the separation.

Apostle Solomon Oduro in the statement also emphasized that the announcement was necessary to prevent misinformation and speculation.

He finally appealed to the public for understanding and respect during this sensitive transition.

This announcement has sparked widespread reactions online.

See the full statement below:

Well, Counsellor Charlotte has reacted to the news and according to her;

“Sometimes, you just have to end everything. Sometimes you have to open the door for some people to walk out of your life”

Watch the video below to know more…

