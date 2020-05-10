- Advertisement -

Call to mind the family of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko clashed with popular actress, Nana Ama McBrown over comments she made about the family’s refusal to allow her to visit the actor when he was alive.

Isaac Darko the senior brother of the late actor in an interview disclosed that everything Nana Ama McBrown said was nothing but obtrusive lies.

The actress in reaction to the claims swore on her daughter’s life that she made several efforts to visit Bishop Bernard Nyarko which proved futile but she was in communication with his mother.

This among other issues between Nana Ama and Bernard’s family has others thinking that maybe the actress would shun the one-week observance of the late actor.

Well, she proved those with that mindset wrong as she stormed the family house of the late actor to meet with the family yesterday.

In a beautiful moment, Mcbown met Bernard Nyarko’s mother for the first time during the one-week observance of Bishop and knelt before her exchanging words.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

Video of the special moment when McBrown met Bernard Nyarko's mother and knelt before her Video of the special moment when McBrown met Bernard Nyarko's mother and knelt before her Posted by Yvonne on Sunday, May 10, 2020

What transpired between the two could not be heard but judging from the emotions backed when she knelt before her I’m sure she consoled her and might have pledged her support to the family as and when they may need it.