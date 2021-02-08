Video of Strongman’s little daughter wishing mother a happy birthday

A beautiful video of Strongman and his 2-year-old daughter singing a birthday song to his fiancee, Nana Ama, has been spotted on social media.

Today, February 8, 2021, happens to be Strongman’s Baby Mama’s birthday and the rapper has celebrated the mother of his daughter with a post on Instagram.

The post read, ”My Special Someone, my Queen ?, my love ?; I thank God for meeting YOU. The more I know You, the more I find reasons to stay with You …….Happy Birthday to You ?? @nanaamastrong. May God Bless You, BABE.”

Meanwhile, the gifted rapper and his daughter named Simona Osei have together celebrated the mother in a lovable video.

The father, with his daughter, sang Nana Ama the famous happy birthday song and it is just beautiful to watch.

The little girl shouts Hurrayyyy! at the end as they all break into laughter while enjoying a special family moment.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW: