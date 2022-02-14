Video stunt goes all wrong as GH man sustains injuries after crashing into car’s windshield [Video]

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian man sustained varying degrees of injury after a stunt he wanted to pull all went wrong.

He ended up crashing into the car he was supposed to flip over and landed heavily on the floor.

Video on the internet gives a sorry account of the man running towards the car with the aim to somersault over it.

As an experienced jumper who had been pulling off the stunt, he never knew that could result in dire consequences for himself.

He got himself smashed into the windshield glass of the car. Onlookers had to rush to pick him up from the ground as he tried to get himself up.

According to reports, he was rushed to the hospital. Information on his current situation is sketchy. However, it was clear he sustained very fatal injuries.

Watch Video Below: