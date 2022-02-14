type here...
GhPageNewsVideo stunt goes all wrong as GH man sustains injuries after crashing...
News

Video stunt goes all wrong as GH man sustains injuries after crashing into car’s windshield [Video]

By Albert
Video stunt goes all wrong as GH man sustains injuries after crashing into car's windshield [Video]
- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian man sustained varying degrees of injury after a stunt he wanted to pull all went wrong.

He ended up crashing into the car he was supposed to flip over and landed heavily on the floor.

Video on the internet gives a sorry account of the man running towards the car with the aim to somersault over it.

As an experienced jumper who had been pulling off the stunt, he never knew that could result in dire consequences for himself.

He got himself smashed into the windshield glass of the car. Onlookers had to rush to pick him up from the ground as he tried to get himself up.

According to reports, he was rushed to the hospital. Information on his current situation is sketchy. However, it was clear he sustained very fatal injuries.

Watch Video Below:

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 14, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    86 ° F
    86 °
    86 °
    64 %
    2.4mph
    79 %
    Mon
    87 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News