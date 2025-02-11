type here...
VIDEO: Tears flow as husband of the nurse who burnt to death alongside her 3 kids speaks for the first time

By Armani Brooklyn
The grieving husband of Linda Agyemang, the nurse who tragically perished alongside her three children in a devastating fire incident, has broken his silence and shared the harrowing final moments of his family.

In an emotional interview, the mourning husband recounted how his wife called him around 3:30 am to desperately inform him that they were trapped in the fire and burning to death.

He revealed that as he spoke with his wife, he could hear the agonizing screams of their children, who were crying out in pain as the flames engulfed them.

Tragically, the call was abruptly cut off, and all subsequent attempts to reach his wife proved futile.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire, while family, friends, and sympathizers mourn the loss of the young mother and her three innocent children.

