VIDEO: Tears flow as nurse who burnt alongside her three kids gets buried

By Armani Brooklyn
Friends and sympathisers couldn’t stop crying as the nurse who brunt alongside her three kids got laid to eternal rest yesterday.

On February 9th, a tragic fire incident claimed the lives of a nurse from Kumasi South Hospital, Linda Agyemang, and her three children at Gyinyase in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The family was trapped inside their three-bedroom house despite desperate rescue attempts by neighbours and passersby.

The intensity of the flames made access to the building impossible.

Despite Firefighters arriving at the scene after being alerted and managing to extinguish the blaze, the victims were found burnt beyond recognition in the bathroom.

