VIDEO: TikToker Sqiniseko Mvelase shot dead while on a live stream

Popular South African TikToker, Siqiniseko Mvelase, was shot dead during a TikTok livestream with his fans watching.

The 27-year-old self-styled maskandi reviewer was at his house streaming live with his fans when a gunman accosted and shot him over 15 times to death.

In his dying moments of the livestream at 11:49 am, was still looking on his phone when the assailants stormed his house to kill him.

Mvelase, originally from KwaMaphumulo in KwaZulu-Natal, was a huge fan of maskandi superstar Mthandeni Manqele, a rival of another maskandi superstar Khuzani Mpungose, and didn’t hold back at lambasting the latter.

He was kidnapped last year, and last month he also claimed his account was hacked.

Gauteng Saps spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the Dunnator police were investigating Mvelase’s killing.

“It is reported that the victim was sitting in his yard when accosted by an unknown suspect who shot at him multiple times before fleeing the scene.



The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage and police investigations are underway. The deceased is said to have been a maskandi music reviewer on Tik Tok,” said Colonel Nevhuhulwi.

