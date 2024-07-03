Video: Tracy Sarkcess jabs fraud-jailed Hajia4Real; Uses her fake life as an advice GH youths (Video)

Sarkodie’s wife, Tracy Sarkcess, has dropped a piece of profound advice to a set of youths who were present at an event.

Speaking at the event, Tracy Sarkcess cautioned the youths to be very careful of socialites who flaunt wealth and other properties on social media.

According to Tracy Sarkcess, as we all know, Hajia4real is now enduring the full weight of the law for engaging in fraud.

Speaking at the event, Tracy advised the youths to take their schooling and careers seriously and not be swayed by the fake lives portrayed by fraudulent celebrities and socialites on social media.

Tracy used her life as an example when she worked as a waitress in Germany after completing college.

Reacting to Tracy’s advice, Obaapa Florence on IG for instance commented – I beg can I know her actual profession anaa woy3 motivational speaker

@Ekuapaweedy also commented – This is the word of God…agyedie fuo nyinaa b3kas3..thanks be to God

@Sarr23 – Eiii straight bullet paa ooo

