Video of Tracy Sarkcess' morning workout routine with son MJ
Video of Tracy Sarkcess’ morning workout routine with son MJ

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Wife of rapper Sarkodie, Tracy Sarkcess has given her fans a sneak peek into what her daily workout routine looks like.

In a video posted by her on social media, Tracy was all suited up and ready for her morning workout.

Also in the video, was her little boy Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr nicknamed MJ, doing his own thing.

Clearly unaware of what was going on, MJ crawled up and down while his mother got some work in.

Tracy did a couple of situps, squats, and lifting as MJ looked on. It could be recalled that she posted a similar video of herself working out not long after bearing MJ.

It was believed that she was persuaded by fans calling her fat on social media to try and get back in shape.

In another rare post, she showed her followers how she gets down every morning to stay in shape.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Meanwhile, Sarkodie and his wife Tracy have two kids now; MJ who is barely a year old, and their daughter Adalyn Owusu Addo famously known as Titi.

Source:GHPAGE

