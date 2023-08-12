Video trends as Neo spotted grabbing Tolanibaj’s backside in a bad boy manner (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

A recent video of BBNaija All Stars housemates Neo and Tolanibaj following the pool party has surfaced online and by extension generated several reactions.

Thursday night, August 10th was the pool party and the aftermath of the pool party resulted in housemates getting more engaged with each other in a romantic way thereby making the audience glued to their screens as the reality show get more interesting.

In the latest video, Neo gets social media abuzz as he was seen grabbing his colleague Tolanibaj’s backside in a continuous manner.

This trending reaction from Neo comes days after Tolanibaj made a bold move and professes her love for Neo.

Just like other female housemates, Tolanibaj wrapped a towel around her body while having a conversation with Pere and Neo.

Swiftly, Neo makes some actions with his hand by putting it around Tolanibaj’s back and then moving downward to the butt side by fondling it so hard.

Neo who is enjoying the erotic moment takes a step further by spanking Tolanibaj’s backside and she reacted by telling him to stop.

Watch the video below;