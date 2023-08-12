type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsVideo trends as Neo spotted grabbing Tolanibaj’s backside in a bad boy...
News

Video trends as Neo spotted grabbing Tolanibaj’s backside in a bad boy manner (VIDEO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A recent video of BBNaija All Stars housemates Neo and Tolanibaj following the pool party has surfaced online and by extension generated several reactions.

Thursday night, August 10th was the pool party and the aftermath of the pool party resulted in housemates getting more engaged with each other in a romantic way thereby making the audience glued to their screens as the reality show get more interesting.
 In the latest video, Neo gets social media abuzz as he was seen grabbing his colleague Tolanibaj’s backside in a continuous manner.

This trending reaction from Neo comes days after Tolanibaj made a bold move and professes her love for Neo.

Just like other female housemates, Tolanibaj wrapped a towel around her body while having a conversation with Pere and Neo.
Swiftly, Neo makes some actions with his hand by putting it around Tolanibaj’s back and then moving downward to the butt side by fondling it so hard.

Neo who is enjoying the erotic moment takes a step further by spanking Tolanibaj’s backside and she reacted by telling him to stop.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle

Watch the video below;

TODAY

Saturday, August 12, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
94 %
1.9mph
75 %
Sat
78 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
78 °
Wed
81 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways