Video: Uber driver caught in bed with a married woman inside her matrimonial home

A young Uber driver has been caught in bed with a married woman inside her matrimonial home.

A video from the incident that has surfaced on social media shows the Uber driver begging for mercy.

As alleged by the Uber driver, the married woman lied to her that she was a divorcee not knowing that she was in an active marriage.

Despite his pleas and claim that he wasn’t aware that the woman was still married, he was still physically attacked by the mob.

The trending video shows the poor Uber driver crying with his bruised face.

Watch the video below to know more…

Netizens Reactions…

Qwabena Asare – So who do you blaim the married woman or the uber driver…. gh paaaa

Prosper Dela – so why are they harassing him, two adults are doing their thing and you are harassing him?

Gallantimaginaries – I guess she needed a ride