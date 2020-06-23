Sadly, Stonebwoy, CEO of Burniton Music Group and former signee, Kelvynboy’s relationship continues to worsen by the season with recent news of Kelvynboy allegedly attacked by Stonbwoy’s former bodyguard.

A video, believed to be the first meeting of Stonebwoy and Kelvyboy pops up on social media with fans reacting to it.

Also read: Stonebwoy reacts after his alleged former bodyguard beat Kelvynboy at Ashaiman

According to the video, Stonebwoy was about to do a live performance on Tv and he invited Kelvynbwoy to join him saying, “Me I love this guy…anytime I heard my songs been sung back to me then I understand what I’m putting the people through.”

Stonebwoy and Kelvyn Boy had beef that transpired in the news following his sack from Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group on Wednesday, September 27, 2019.

Also read: Kelvyn boy reacts after Stonebwoy’s former bodyguard slapped him at Ashaiman

While there had been rumors of a rift between Stonebwoy and his former protege, the sack letter only meant that Kelvyn Boy left Burniton Music Group because of the end of his opening contract.

But it is turned out that Kelvyn Boy was sacked basically because he showed disrespect to his boss, Stonebwoy.

Also read: Video: Kelvynboy attacked by Stonebwoy’s bodyguard

Some fans reacted to the video with emotional and thoughtful comment.

“apparently this is how Stonebwoy met Kelvynboy and decided to put him on. I dont know the intotos of their brouhaha but one thing I know for sure is never disrespect someone who put you on” @Hillquesgh

Watch video below: