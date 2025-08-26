type here...
News

VIDEO: Wife nabs husband with her sister

By Armani Brooklyn
Man and Woman

SOUTH AFRICA – A shocking video that has gone viral on social media captures a dramatic confrontation in a hotel room where a wife nabbed her husband with her own sister.

The video which was filmed by the betrayed wife herself shows the heated confrontation between her and her sister.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The wife can be seen confronting her husband and sister, who were both visibly flustered.

However, the situation took an unexpected turn when the sister, instead of offering an apology or explanation for her presence with the brother-in-law, lashed out at her married sibling.

Man and Woman

In a stunning accusation that has left many viewers bewildered, the sister vehemently claimed that her married sibling – the wife – was the one who pushed her to engage in the illicit affair with her husband.

The married woman who appeared visibly reeling from both the discovery of the infidelity and her sister’s bizarre accusation, vehemently denied the claims.

She insisted that her sister was “out of her mind” to make such “terrible claims,” asserting her innocence in any alleged plot.

Overwhelmed with a potent mix of disappointment, betrayal, and perhaps the public humiliation of the incident, the wife is then seen resorting to laying curses upon her sister.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Husband sitting on the street

GH man thrown out of his house by his wife in the UK

Bright Stephen King Amoah 1

How Bright Aweh masterminded the unaliving of Stephen King Amoah

GhPageNews

TODAY

Tuesday, August 26, 2025
23.6 C
Accra

Also Read

Ralph visits Nogokpo after Ridge nurse sued him

Lady dragged to court over TNT

Jennifer

Husband unalives wife over mobile money pin

They were not keeping the name neat- Nana Ama McBrown reveals why she stopped using “Empress”

Boyfriend arrested as his girlfriend dies inside his room

Arrested boyfriend
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways