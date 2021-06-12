- Advertisement -

A young man selling shopping bags on the streets of Accra had a close shave with mob justice after he allegedly attempted to rob a woman in broad daylight.

A video going viral on social media captures the moment the suspect was apprehended by an angry group of men who subjected him to severe beatings after the victim raised an alarm.

The woman who seemed frustrated walking under the scorching sun used brute force to unleash thunderous slaps on the cheeks of the alleged pickpocket as she took him on one-on-one.

The suspect was saved by the timely intervention of a patrol police just when he could no longer bear the brunt of the woman he attempted to steal from.

The police quickly whisked the suspect away from the woman and other agitating forces before the worse happened.

Watch the video below