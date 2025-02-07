type here...
Source:GHpage
News

VIDEO: Woman dies after doctors conducted two surgeries on her without her hubby’s consent

By Armani Brooklyn
VIDEO Woman dies after doctors conducted two surgeries on her without her hubby's consent

A Nigerian woman has passed away after doctors conducted two surgeries on her without her husband’s consent.

According to an eyewitness, the doctors sent the husband of the deceased to get a prescribed drug for her only to conduct the surgeries on her secretly.

READ ALSO: Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

- GhPage

Despite the lady’s passing, Human Race Hospital demands her family to settle a bill of N900,000 equivalent to GHS 9,207.47.

The bereaved family is seeking justice because according to them, their late daughter was served a glass of water immediately after the surgery.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Sad! Popular GH TikToker Priscilla Geversa dies

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

VIDEO Husband threathens to stab wife to death during a live TikTok session

VIDEO: Husband threathens to stab wife to death during a live TikTok session

VIDEO Rich hotelier confesses to drilling the backside of a 16-year-old boy

VIDEO: Rich hotelier confesses to drilling the backside of a 16-year-old boy

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, February 7, 2025
32.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Sad! Police officer shooots and killls himself

Daughter of A MurderEr Sit Down- Abu Jinapor Shuts JJ Rawlings’ Daughter In Parliament

Geversa’s family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker’s demise

Geversa's family breaks silence on Duabo death; Reveals real cause of the TikToker's demise

Have you seen this trending video yet?

Have you seen this trending video yet?

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her ‘akosua kumaa’

GH Pastor chops female church member in the hotel; Lady says he used his tongue on her 'akosua kumaa'
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways