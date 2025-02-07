VIDEO: Woman dies after doctors conducted two surgeries on her without her hubby’s consent

A Nigerian woman has passed away after doctors conducted two surgeries on her without her husband’s consent.

According to an eyewitness, the doctors sent the husband of the deceased to get a prescribed drug for her only to conduct the surgeries on her secretly.

Despite the lady’s passing, Human Race Hospital demands her family to settle a bill of N900,000 equivalent to GHS 9,207.47.

The bereaved family is seeking justice because according to them, their late daughter was served a glass of water immediately after the surgery.

