Internet users in Ghana’s local digital space have called on authorities to swiftly respond to a trending video of a young woman smoking with a minor.

The self-recorded video was shared by the woman who seemed to be making fresh acquaintance with the young boy who had apparently left his parent’s home to the ghetto.

The two were seen engaging in a seemingly heart-to-heart conversation when the boy lighted up a roll of what is believed to be marijuana.

According to the boy, he is only 11 years old and had left home to fend for himself.

He claims to have learned how to smoke after he decided to move into the ghetto to chart his own path in life.

Watch the video below

The video has stoked reactions from netizens who have reacted variedly to the content.

Below are some reactions gathered below

“She needs to get locked up for that,” one user wrote.

Arrest her sei? She is not the one who teaches her how to smoke, you no hear from the boy ?smh,” another said.

A third user said: “This little baby just need more of Gods love and some love and hugs from family n true friends ! God will take care of all of our needs including our happiness.”