Video of a woman staking a bet in a Pentecost Church

A video of a woman staking a bet in a church purported to be a Pentecost Church has gone viral on social media.

The lady in question is seen scrolling through bets on the Betway App on her phone as service was in session.

An anonymous person seated behind her in the auditorium took a video of her as she was all busy fixing her bet.

The woman appeared not to be paying heed to the preacher’s message about marriage but was drowned in making some money off Betway.

Dressed in a nicely sewn green laced dress in a setting that seemed a wedding ceremony, the lady stayed busy as the man of God spoke.

Eii e hard oo lol. woman stakes bet in Church pic.twitter.com/iro4RAgNLR — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 8, 2020

Netizens claim that the church at which this incident happened was a Pentecostal Church in Accra.