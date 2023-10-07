- Advertisement -

A viral video circulating on social media depicts a young lady who enthusiastically expressed herself during a church service, particularly during the praise and worship session.

In the video, this lady chose to showcase her twerking skills, much to the surprise of pastors and church members in attendance.

She seemed undeterred by the presence of pastors and fellow churchgoers, and her energetic dancing appeared to disregard the traditional decorum associated with church services.

Despite the astonishment of those present, no one attempted to intervene or remove her from the dancefloor.

The video has sparked discussions and raised questions about why such behaviour was allowed in a church setting.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Especially considering the typically strict rules and guidelines governing conduct during religious services, particularly in denominations like the Church of Pentecost.

Netizens have expressed their concerns and confusion over the incident.

WATCH THE VIDEO

The incident has ignited a debate on appropriate conduct within religious institutions and the role of church leaders in maintaining decorum during worship services.