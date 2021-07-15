- Advertisement -

Astute media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, made Ghanaian singer, Sefa, ‘choke’ as she conspicuously accused her of going under the knife to enhance her body.

The ‘E Choke’ hitmaker is considered one of the most gorgeous female artiste’s in the country with enviable backsides and curvy figures. But it appears her endowments are all not naturally bestowed on her.

Sefa was hit in the face with the allegation of going under the knife to enhance her body when she appeared on this week’s hot episode of The Delay Show.

Delay who shared a snippet of the complete interview on Instagram, stated emphatically that Sefa did her cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic by a Doctor named Los Santos.

But, the Black Avenue Music signed act vehemently denied the claims.

According to Sefa she is very obedient and does not like taking certain risks that could harm her, hence wouldn’t undergo any surgical procedure to enhance her body.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Sefa has refuted widespread rumours suggesting she’s in an amorous relationship with her record label boss Desmond Blackmore, popularly known as D-Black.

In an interview, she intimated that her relationship with D-Black is strictly professional and that nothing sexual is involved.