Video of Yvonne Nelson’s daughter looking all grown up

Yvonne Nelson’s daughter, Ryn Roberts, on her 3rd birthday has been seen in a new video looking all grown up.

Thursday, October 29, 2020, happened to be Ryn’s birthday, and on the same day, a new video of the little princess hit social media.

Dressed in a pretty dress with a balloon in her hand, Ryn seemed to have grown up real quick.

The video was shared by Yvonne’s colleague actress, Regina Van Helvert, as she celebrated the cute little girl on her birthday.

Yvonne Nelson's daughter Ryn Roberts looks all grown up in new video pic.twitter.com/LjzAVIqeGw — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) October 31, 2020

Born to Yvonne Nelson and her British photographer ex-boyfriend, Jamie Roberts, Ryn’s birth was marred with a lot of controversies.

With rumors spewing about Yvonne dating James at a time when he was still married, the actress was ridiculed by the media.

Yvonne, however, came out to clarify that her daughter’s dad was divorced when they dated.

Yvonne Nelson was recently in the news after herself and other Ghanaian female celebrities called on the President of Ghana who doubles as the Chairman of ECOWAS to take some action in the wake of the EndSars protests.

Together with Nana Aba Anamoah, Sandra Ankobia, and Lydia Forson, they questioned the President’s silence over the fatalities in Nigeria as a result of the EndSars movement.