The drama that has shrouded the relationship between celebrity blogger Zionfelix and his baby mama’s Mina Lawani (Minalyn) and Erica Amoa, has left many wondering which of the two women he will finally settle down with.

A video that has surfaced shows the beautiful moment Zionfelix went down on one knee to pop the question to Minalyn during a maternity photoshoot that happened on May 22.

The heavy pregnant make-up artiste could not contain the surprise as she shed tears of joy while Zion put the ring on her finger.

The secret proposal was finally made public Friday after the couple shared photos from the shoot to officially confirm reports that Zionfelix was expecting his first child with his fiancée.

Watch the video below

In June, Ghanaians woke up to a viral video of Zionfelix exchanging vows with a woman identified as Erica Amoa, an Italian-based Ghanaian Gospel artist.

The clip captured Zionfelix putting a ring on her finger at a closed-door family meeting which was later revealed as a knocking ceremony that took place in February.

Subsequently, reports went rife that he had also impregnated Erica hence the need to meet some traditional demands.

The report was finally given some credence earlier this week after was confirmed that Erica had put to bed at the same time as Mina.

Zionfelix in a post on Instagram Friday congratulated both women for making him a proud father of two beautiful children. He counts this as a huge blessing on him.

Sharing baby bump photos of Minalyn donning a gorgeous long red dress, Zion wrote; “Yes, 2021 is the best year ever for me. I’m a dad for the very first time and it’s such a great feeling. God through @minalyntouch has blessed with @pax_pam my princess”

In a separate post, the proud father of two shared a photo with his Italian girlfriend with the caption, he wrote; “Yes, it’s a Double do for me. @ericus_kyem just blessed me with @adom_jnr_21. Kids are blessings and I’m happy to have two in 2021”