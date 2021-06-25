type here...
Video: Zionfelix ties knot in low key wedding to 'side chic'
Entertainment

Video: Zionfelix ties knot in low key wedding to ‘side chic’

By Kweku Derrick
zionfelix wedding
On Friday, Ghanaians woke up to a viral video of the blogger getting married to a woman identified as Erica, a Ghanaian based in Italy, in a traditional wedding ceremony.

The footage has raised eyebrows and spark conversations online as many have also given varied interpretations to the video

While some have argued that Zionfelix was standing in for someone who was getting married, others questioned why he exchange vows with the said woman on behalf of the supposed husband.

Watch the video below.

It’s no secret that Zionfelix is dating an industrious woman who is very vibrant in the makeup industry and friends with many female celebs in the entertainment industry.

GHPage is following this story and will bring you update in due course.

Source:GHPage

