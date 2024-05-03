type here...
GhPageEntertainmentVideos from Akwaboah's engagement hits social media
Entertainment

Videos from Akwaboah’s engagement hits social media

By Qwame Benedict
Akwaboah engagement
Akwaboah

Former Sarkcess Music signee Akwaboah is officially off the singles market.

The highlife musician in a colourful ceremony today wedded his fiancée in a customary ceremony.

The musician pulled a huge surprise on everyone on May 1, 2024, with “Save The Date” pictures of himself and his fiancée.

When many thought it was one of those social media gimmicks, Akwaboah has proven those people wrong.

Akwaboah wore a white kaftan with an agbada, while the wife Izzabella wore a vibrantly coloured kente-made dress.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

