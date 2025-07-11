type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Videos from the Adawonmase bullion van accident surfaces

By Armani Brooklyn
Adawonmase bullion van accident

As confirmed, five people, including two police officers, L/Cpl Kojo Kankam(33 years) and L/Cpl Asangalisah (26 years), have lost their lives in a head-on collision between a bullion van and a Kia truck at Adanwomase in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region yesterday.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEOS HERE

READ ALSO: Two policemen perish in bullion van accident at Adanwomase

Ghanaian Police Officers

According to reports, the two officers were escorting the bullion van when its driver, in an attempt to overtake another vehicle while climbing a hill, crashed head-on into an oncoming Kia truck.

The impact resulted in multiple fatalities, including the officers.

Disturbing scenes from the crash are available on the GHPAGE’s Telegram channel

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Patrick Tetteh

Photos of Patrick Tetteh

Patrick Tetteh

Video of the arrest of 1 amongst the 3 Nigerian nationals who killed Ghanaian taxi driver

GhPageNews

TODAY

Friday, July 11, 2025
24.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Auchi Polytechnic lecturer caught with a married woman

Mr. Ehigie

Girlfriend cuts off boyfriend’s manhood for having long hours of intercourse with her

Boyfriend and Girlfriend

3 Nigerian nationals kill Ghanaian taxi driver

Patrick Tetteh

Video of Bright; The guy who owed Stephen King Amoah surfaces

Bright Stephen King Amoah 1

Stephen King Amoah confirmed dead

Stephen King Amoah
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways