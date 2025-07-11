Videos from the Adawonmase bullion van accident surfaces

As confirmed, five people, including two police officers, L/Cpl Kojo Kankam(33 years) and L/Cpl Asangalisah (26 years), have lost their lives in a head-on collision between a bullion van and a Kia truck at Adanwomase in the Kwabre East Municipality of the Ashanti Region yesterday.

According to reports, the two officers were escorting the bullion van when its driver, in an attempt to overtake another vehicle while climbing a hill, crashed head-on into an oncoming Kia truck.

The impact resulted in multiple fatalities, including the officers.

