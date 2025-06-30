Videos of Efya Darkowaa

A quiet Sunday afternoon turned tragic at Kumasi-Breman after a runaway truck crashed into a shop and a nearby restaurant, instantly killing a young woman identified as Efya Darkowaa, popularly known among friends as Cindy.

The fatal incident occurred on Sunday, 29th June 2025, when a parked truck reportedly rolled on its own, slamming into structures in its path and claiming the life of the unsuspecting victim.

According to eyewitness accounts, Efya Darkowaa, an apprentice at a local beauty salon, was not scheduled to work that day but had been urgently called in by her supervisor to oversee the shop for a few hours.

Tragically, she had just arrived at the premises when the unattended vehicle veered off the road and crashed directly into the shop.

“She wasn’t even supposed to be there,” a visibly shaken eyewitness told reporters. “She only came because her madam asked her to step in for a bit. It’s heartbreaking.”

The truck, which had been parked nearby, reportedly rolled due to mechanical failure or negligence, with initial reports suggesting that the driver may have failed to properly secure the handbrake.

