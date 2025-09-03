Videos of Okada rider unalived at Brekuso

A young Okada rider, popularly known as Ganyo, has been tragically unqlived at Brekuso under chilling circumstances that have left residents in shock.

According to community members who spoke to GhPage, the hardworking rider who was known for operating only at night was discovered lifeless with his throat gruesomely slashed.

Eyewitnesses revealed that Ganyo was last seen around 1:00 am when he reportedly picked up a passenger believed to be the prime suspect.

Sadly, that was the last time he was seen alive.

The victim, who stayed at Kwabenya had built a reputation in the community as a quiet and industrious young man who kept to himself.

His sudden and violent death has therefore devastated both friends and residents who knew him.

Shocking videos from the crime scene circulating on social media show heavy blood stains at the spot where his body was found, confirming the brutality of the attack.

Police are yet to issue an official statement on the incident, but locals are demanding swift investigations to bring the perpetrators to justice.