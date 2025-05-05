Videos of Tamilore Odunsi

A piece of sad news that has hit the international TikTok community confirms the tragic death of 23-year-old @Tamidollars; A Nigerian-British nursing student officially known as Tamilore Odunsi.

Tamilore Odunsi was found with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead in her Houston apartment on April 26, days before she was supposed to graduate.

Police said Odunsi’s roommate, Chester Lamar Grant, is responsible for her death, and allegedly tried to kill himself after stabbing her.

READ ALSO: Nursing student stabbed to death by her boyfriend

Grant and Odunsi got into an argument about their cats days before he allegedly killed her, police said.

The student, who moved from the U.K. to get her nursing degree, had only been living with Grant for about two months before her death

Prior to her death, Odunsi had been counting down to her graduation on TikTok, sharing videos about her experience as a nursing student to her over 30,000 followers on her account @tamidollars.

She also shared study tips and more personal content, including videos about her family and experience as a British student studying in the United States.

In her final TikTok video, posted April 21, Odunsi shared her excitement about her upcoming graduation, dancing alongside text that read: “23 years old,” “BSN grad in 2 weeks,” “Vacations booked,” “Summer is 14 days away,” “Starting to look human again.”

READ ALSO: Ibrahim Mahama offers help to Suzzy Pinamang; SDA SHS girl shot in the eye after GhPage publication