type here...
Source:GHpage
News

Videos of Tamilore Odunsi

By Armani Brooklyn
Tamilore Odunsi

A piece of sad news that has hit the international TikTok community confirms the tragic death of 23-year-old @Tamidollars; A Nigerian-British nursing student officially known as  Tamilore Odunsi.

Tamilore Odunsi was found with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead in her Houston apartment on April 26, days before she was supposed to graduate.

Police said Odunsi’s roommate, Chester Lamar Grant, is responsible for her death, and allegedly tried to kill himself after stabbing her.

READ ALSO: Nursing student stabbed to death by her boyfriend

Grant and Odunsi got into an argument about their cats days before he allegedly killed her, police said.

Tamilore Odunsi

The student, who moved from the U.K. to get her nursing degree, had only been living with Grant for about two months before her death

Prior to her death, Odunsi had been counting down to her graduation on TikTok, sharing videos about her experience as a nursing student to her over 30,000 followers on her account @tamidollars.

She also shared study tips and more personal content, including videos about her family and experience as a British student studying in the United States.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

In her final TikTok video, posted April 21, Odunsi shared her excitement about her upcoming graduation, dancing alongside text that read: “23 years old,” “BSN grad in 2 weeks,” “Vacations booked,” “Summer is 14 days away,” “Starting to look human again.”

READ ALSO: Ibrahim Mahama offers help to Suzzy Pinamang; SDA SHS girl shot in the eye after GhPage publication

@tamidollars

All true events looool

? Miami, My Amy – Keith Whitley
@tamidollars

Discipline is what will get you through hard times, a lot of discipline. . . . . . . . . #nursingschool #studymotivation #studytok #tamidollars

? alkuperäinen ääni – motivationversum

@tamidollars

Is it really hard to get into nursing school? It’s kind of hard to answer the question honestly. Of course there are some school that you know will get thousands and thousands of applications each cycle (like Ivy League schools) of course these kind of programs will be more competitive, but what about state colleges? What do you guys think? #nursingstudent #nursingschool #nursingschooltips #applyingfornursingschool #nursingschoolapplications #prenursingstudent #prenursing #prenursingtips #prenursingmajor #atiteas7 #hesia2 #tamidollars

? original sound – ???
@tamidollars

Goodluck on finals ?? #studytips #testtakingtips #nursingschoolhacks #nursingstudent #nursingfinals #nclextips #studytok #tamidollars

? Love Drought x Video Phone x Intl Players Anthem – Jacobdior
Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Abandoned car

Five children found dead in an abandoned car

Tamilore Odunsi

Nursing student stabbed to death by her boyfriend

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, May 5, 2025
31.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Sylvia bites Raymond’s manhood

Sylvia and Raymond

I gave him 480k Cedis after he gossiped about Bawumia to me- Kennedy Agyapong replies Abronye

Nigerian kidnappers torture Ghanaian lady

Ama Serwaa Konadu

Don’t call me Katawere- Cheddar warns

Ghanaians demand arrests of the 5 guys in the viral Kumasi video

Kumasi Video
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways