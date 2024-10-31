Videos of the lady who poisoned her boyfriend & his 4 other friends to death surfaces

Photos of the young lady who poisoned her boyfriend and his 4 friends to death have surfaced on social media.

As reported, the lady identified as @Peculiar on TikTok poisoned a bowl of pepper soup she sent to her boyfriend, which his four friends later ate with him, including him.

Sources suggest that the tragic incident occurred in Auchi, Edo State last weekend.

Although details of the incident are still sketchy, reports indicate that the woman, who was trying to pay back the boyfriend for cheating on her gave her a poisoned fish pepper soup.

READ ALSO: Sad! Lady poisons boyfriend’s soup and ends up killling his 4 friends also (Video)

Poision

He, unfortunately, ate the soup with four of his friends.

Social media users who have come across the gory story have shared diverging opinions with massive condemnation.

-- AD --

@Sabiboy331 on TikTok for instance commented – I get one bini babe dat year, very fine yellow babe, understanding and supportive, but she too stubborn, she said something about killing her baby daddy cus he cheated, but I didn’t take her serious cus I felt it was careless talk.. this news gave me flashbacks mehn

@Churchboy – I no go rest in peace if na this kind person kpai me

@Echoself –

@echoeofself – I once met a girl who comfortably talked about wishing she could take out her father. Subconsciously, I removed myself from her life, and the friendship wore out. I dodged a bullet.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Father Ankrah storms Oyerepa FM as DNA test reveals his 17-year-old girlfriend lied about impregnating her