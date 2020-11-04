type here...
Lifestyle

Village girl-Kennedy Agyapong’s alleged girlfriend lands heavily on Tracey Boakye

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Kennedy Agyapong’s alleged side-chick
A lady who claimed to be the girlfriend of Kennedy Agyapong has condemned the actions of the MP and that of Tracey Boakye. 

Speaking in a new video, the unknown lady seemed unhappy about Ken’s comments he passed on the campaign platform about actress Tracey Boakye.

According to her, Assin Central’s MP did not respect himself enough to have even talked about the uncultured actress amid the NPP campaign.

“I don’t side with the fact that he mentioned Tracey’s name whiles campaigning… he could have talked about a lot of things that can aid in getting more votes but he couldn’t. The mere mentioning of Tracey’s name reigniting the papa no beef, I still don’t support that”. Ken Agyapong’s girlfriend said.

On Tracey Boakye’s outburst following Ken’s attack, the yet to be identified lady described the actress/movie producer as a senseless lady for raining insults on a man old enough to be her father.

Last Sunday evening, Tracey Boakye went frenzied on a live video where he queried why the MP for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Agyapong would mention her name during a rally.

READ ALSO; What Ken Agyapong said about the alleged Tracey Boakye & JM affair that made Tracy insult him

According to Tracey Boakye, she respected Kennedy Agyapong in the past when he accused her of having a relationship with former President John Dramani Mahama.

But his recent comment about the ex-president buying her a house for $450,000 at East Legon angeredTracey Boakye who came out to angrily bash the MP and businessman for peddling lies against her and the ex-president.

Source:GHPAGE

