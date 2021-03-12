Be bold and introduce Ramatu to Ghanaians, it won’t affect your 2024 chances – Vim Lady

- Advertisement -

Outspoken Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua who is widely known as Vim Lady has challenged the vice president of Ghana to introduce the Ramatu who the minority claims she is associated with as a second wife.

According to the Vim Lady if there is any Ramatu in the life of vice president there is nothing wrong with that as he the vice president is a practical muslim who is eligible to marry at most four wives.

Afia Pokua stressed that if there is any Ramatu, Dr Bawumia should do the needful by introducing her to Ghanaians.

The former Multimedia journalist added that the vice president should not be afraid about his chances concerning the flagbearership position of the new patriotic party in 2024 and the propaganda around the said Ramatu.

“You are a Muslim so I don’t understand you. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has not got swag at all because you are a Muslim and you are entitled to three wives. Even Christians in Ghana now get married to three, four or five women and also keep concubines.

So Bawumia if there is a Ramatu show your face and show us that Ramatu. If there is any Ramatu that you are enjoying, enjoy her as long as there is no breach of contract enjoy it. If there is a breach of contract like what happened to the other guy and the documents come out, we will read the divorce petition,” she on the egyaso gyaso show on Okay FM.

The name of Ramatu popped up for the second time at the recent state of the nation’s address when the speaker of parliament introduced the wife of Dr Bawumia, Samira Bawumia. The minority then begun chanting that they want to see Ramatu Bawumia as well.