Vinicius Junior demands to be paid more than Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior has reportedly asked for better wages than Kylian Mbappe as one of the three demands laid out to Real Madrid in contract talks.

Vinicius turned down an earlier extension approach from Madrid in September, believing he could secure a more lucrative contract if he continued to impress on the pitch. However, Real Madrid initiated discussions with the Brazilian’s representatives in 2025 after learning about his meeting with Saudi officials regarding a potential move to the Middle East. It is alleged that Los Blancos initially intended to delay talks until the end of the season, but Vinicius’ increasing demand has accelerated the process.

According to Cadena Ser, one of the main sticking points in the negotiation is Vinicius’ demand for a higher salary than Mbappe, who earns €15 million per year (£12.50m/$15.76m). Currently, the left-winger earns a similar amount to the French forward, but his representatives believe he deserves a more substantial pay rise given his contributions to the team. His team is pushing for a significant salary increase, ensuring he earns above the €25 million (£21m/$26.26m) mark annually. Moreover, Real Madrid must match or at least come close to the lucrative offer Vinicius received from Saudi Arabia, where he is reportedly being offered a deal worth €1 billion (£832.2m/$1.05m) over five years.

Presently, Real Madrid has shown little interest in agreeing to these terms, making the possibility of a move to Saudi Arabia more realistic. Reports indicate that Vinicius would reject any offer below €20 million (£17m/$21m) per year, further complicating the situation.

While Saudi’s financial package is undeniably attractive, sources claim that Vinicius’ main concern is not just money but also the overall competitiveness of the Saudi Pro League. Another key incentive reportedly offered is a special ambassadorial role for the 2034 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in Saudi Arabia.

