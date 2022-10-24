VIP Jeoun announces new increased fares for trips across Ghana

- Advertisement -

VIP Jeoun has announced new increased fares in conjunction with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) increment in transport rates.

The increment as relayed by the authorities was necessitated as a result of the increasing fuel prices and its attendant hardship on the citizenry.

Therefore, a trip from Accra to Kumasi which used to be GHC75 has been increased to GHC100 for its executive coaches.

Also, passengers are expected to pay a whopping GHC240 for tips between Accra and Garu in the Northern part of Ghana.

Below is the full list as released by VIP.

The upward adjustment affects both the Standard Tour and Executive coaches, per the statement issued on October 23, 2022, and takes effect today, October 24.