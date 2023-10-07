type here...
Viral GH Makola Market women dancers fly for the first time, video drops

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
For the first time in their lives, the well-known Ghanaian market women dancers are embarking on an aeroplane journey, marking a significant milestone in their newfound fame.

These women have become internet sensations due to their dancing skills, often performing alongside Ghanaian dancer Official Starter.

Their rise to fame recently reached a new height when they participated in Burna Boy’s #CityBoy challenge, earning recognition and appreciation from the singer himself.

Following their viral success, the market women are now taking to the skies, experiencing their first aeroplane trip.

Ernest Raja Nettey, the Ghanaian dancer who goes by the name Official Starter, shared this exciting update on his social media platforms.

He posted photographs of the Makola Market dancers at Kotoka International Airport in Accra, sharing the news of their upcoming journey.

While the destination of their trip remains unclear, it is clear that these market women are enjoying newfound opportunities and experiences, with their fame continuing to grow.

Just a few days ago, Burna Boy expressed his gratitude by sponsoring a billboard in Makola, Accra, as a token of appreciation for their participation in his challenge.

Source:GHPAGE

