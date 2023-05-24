Viral GH TikTok couple arrested (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Viral GH TikTok couple, Empress Lupita and Godpapa The Greatest have been nabbed by the police for their alleged involvement in the death of their two children.

A video from the arrest that has surfaced on the internet captures the moment the police stormed the viral couple’s house to drag Godpapa The Greatest to the police station to assist the security force in investigations.

In the video, Empress Lupita alleged in the background that the current IGP is behind her husband’s arrest.

Godpapa The Greatest on the other hand calmly agreed to go to the police station to assist in the launched investigations.

Reportedly, the arrest of Godpapa The Greatest follows after his second child named El Saa alleged in an interview with Kofi Adoma two days ago that his parents murdered his elder brother called El Waa.

According to the 8-year-old boy, his parents poisoned gari soakings for his late elder brother to eat and when he ‘refused to die’ – They decided to bury him alive in their backyard.

He also made other shocking revelations as to how his mother and father will sometimes defecate inside a bucket and later blend it to prepare soup for them to eat with banku.

Meanwhile, Empress Lupita ‘admitted’ to killing one of her sons during an interview with Kofi Adoma just three days ago because he was possessed by evil spirits.

She claimed that her husband, Pastor Dan, aka Godpapa The Greatest saw the future of the boy and said if they allowed the boy to live, he would give birth to more demons who would torment Ghana so they ended up killing him and used him as a sacrifice.

Empress Lupita added that the action they took was right for Ghana because their son would have caused real trouble in the country.

