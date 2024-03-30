My viral nude picture was edited by a hater- Benedicta Gafah breaks silence

- Advertisement -

Beautiful Kumawood actress, Benedicta Gafah has revealed that her nude pictures that were leaked some years back were edited.

READ ALSO: Kwesi Nyantakyi Contests for Ejisu seat after one week of John Kumah

Speaking at the the Gusty Women’s Conference which occurred last Thursday, 28th March 2024, Benedicta Gafah recounted how she was taken aback after seeing the viral picture.

According to her, before she became very popular her mother sat her down to advise her on being a good girl despite the fame, so, she kept an arm’s length from things that would make her mother get disappointed at her.

READ ALSO: He waited for me to sleep then he chopped my trumu- woman narrates sad story

Narrating how the picture trended online, Benedicta Gafah disclosed that they were on set when she decided to take pictures.

She noted that after she took the pictures, she showed them to her friends to confirm if they were okay to be posted, and they said yes.

Benedicta Gafah said boldly without a shroud of doubt that the picture was very decent and okay for public consumption before she posted.

READ ALSO: Most people are refusing to accept me as an African Prince but I am- Cheddar

She went on to say that had it not been her fastness, she would have swallowed an unknown insect because she was taken aback when a nude picture of her flew across social media platforms.

Thwe Kumawood actress is of the view that the pictures were edited by someone who hated her just to mar her reputation.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale is very old but does not have sense- Bongo Ideas fires

Meanwhile, she admitted that the news affected her brand and person so badly.