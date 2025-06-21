Video of arrested PAC Academy owner’s lavish mansion

A video showcasing the extravagant mansion of Inusah Ahmed, the embattled owner of Division One League side PAC Academy FC, has surfaced online just days after his high-profile arrest in a joint operation involving the FBI and Ghanaian authorities.

Popularly known as “Pascal” or “Agony,” Ahmed is currently in custody along with three accomplices who are Isaac Oduro Boateng, Derrick Van Yeboah, and Patrick Kwame Asare over their alleged involvement in a major internet fraud syndicate.

The suspects are facing extradition to the United States, where they will likely be charged with crimes including wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering.

The now viral video captures Ahmed’s imposing all-white mansion, located in Offinso, a suburb of Kumasi.

The residence, with its modern architecture and opulent design, stands as a symbol of his extreme wealth, which has now been tainted by his infamous scandal.

The video shows features such as manicured lawns, high-end furnishings, and expansive living areas, offering a rare glimpse into the private world of the man once hailed for his contributions to youth football in the Ashanti Region.

Social media users have since been quick to share and comment on the video and many have expressed shock at the luxurious lifestyle he led while allegedly running an international cybercrime operation.

“This house has become a tourist attraction overnight,” one Offinso resident remarked. “But now people are looking at it with suspicion, not admiration.”

